CFA International Women’s Futsal Tournament: Iran to face Uzbekistan in first match

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 7, 2024
Tasnim – LANZHOU, Iran has discovered its opponents at the 2024 CFA International Women’s Futsal Tournament.

The tournament will be held in Lanzhou from July 12 to 15.

Team Melli Banovan will start the four-nation campaign on July 12 with a match against Uzbekistan.

Iran is scheduled to play Vietnam and China on July 13 and 15, respectively.

The 2024 CFA International Women’s Futsal Tournament is a round-robin competition.

