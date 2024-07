PGPL: Miodrag Bozovic takes charge of Esteghlal Khuzestan

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – AHVAZ, Montenegrin coach Miodrag “Grof” Bozovic was appointed as new head coach of Esteghlal Khuzestan football team on Thursday.

The 56-year-old coach has replaced Sirous Pourmosavi in Esteghlal Khuzestan.

Under tutelage of Pourmousavi, Esteghlal Khuzestan escaped relegation with a last-gasp win over Havadar in 2023/24 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).

Bozovic started coaching career in Serbian team Beograd in 2000 and has also worked as head coach in Russian clubs FC Moscow, Dynamo Moscow, Amkar Perm, Rostov, Lokomotiv Moscow and Arsenal Tula.

He has most recently coached Azerbaijan’s Neftçi Baku.