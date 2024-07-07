PGPL: Spanish coach Juan Garrido unveiled as Persepolis coach

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido was officially unveiled as the new head coach of Persepolis, one of Iran’s most decorated and popular football clubs. The 55-year-old signed a one-year deal with the club after arriving in Tehran Saturday morning.

Garrido, who most recently worked as head coach of Algerian club USM Alger, will replace Brazilian coach Osmar Loss, who led Persepolis to the title in the 2023/24 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).

The Spaniard has a wealth of experience in European and African football, having previously managed the likes of Real Betis, Club Brugge, Al Ain (UAE), Ismaily (Egypt), and Wydad (Morocco).

“It is a great honor for me to be the head coach of a popular and successful team like Persepolis, who have passionate fans,” Garrido said. “I had previously traveled to Iran as the head coach of the UAE’s Al Ain team to play against Esteghlal, but during this time I had the opportunity to get to know Persepolis, their fans, and their place in the hearts of the Iranian people and in Asian football.

“I am also eagerly waiting to be in the competitions with Persepolis. I know how much the Iranian people love football. I hope we create good and interesting things through good cooperation and companionship together,” he continued.

Garrido is expected to bring an attacking style of football to Persepolis, which will be exciting for the club’s fans. He is also a known disciplinarian, which could be key in keeping the squad focused on their goals.

Persepolis will be competing in the first edition of the AFC Champions League Elite this year, and Garrido will be hoping to lead them to glory on the continental stage.

Only time will tell if Garrido can be the man to take Persepolis to the next level, but he has certainly made a positive first impression on the club’s fans and hierarchy.