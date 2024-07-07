Iran Futsal to play friendlies against Croatia and Kazakhstan

KAUNAS, LITHUANIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Saeid Ahmad Abbasi of Iran is challenged by Douglas of Kazakhstan during the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 Quarter Final match between IR Iran and Kazakhstan at Kaunas Arena on September 27, 2021 in Kaunas, Lithuania. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s national futsal team will play friendly matches with Croatia and Kazakhstan.

Team Melli will face Croatia in Tehran’s Dastgerdi Stadium on August 24 and 26.

Iran will then travel to Kazakhstan to play the team on August 30 and September 1.

The friendly matches will be held as part of preparation for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024.

Iran has been drawn in Group F along with Venezuela, Guatemala and France.

The 24 teams were divided into six groups for the September 14-October 6 global showpiece that will be contested in three cities: Andijan, Bukhara and Tashkent.