July 7, 2024

Iran Futsal to play friendlies against Croatia and Kazakhstan

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 7, 2024

KAUNAS, LITHUANIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Saeid Ahmad Abbasi of Iran is challenged by Douglas of Kazakhstan during the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 Quarter Final match between IR Iran and Kazakhstan at Kaunas Arena on September 27, 2021 in Kaunas, Lithuania. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
15 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s national futsal team will play friendly matches with Croatia and Kazakhstan.

Team Melli will face Croatia in Tehran’s Dastgerdi Stadium on August 24 and 26.

Iran will then travel to Kazakhstan to play the team on August 30 and September 1.

The friendly matches will be held as part of preparation for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024.

Iran has been drawn in Group F along with Venezuela, Guatemala and France.

The 24 teams were divided into six groups for the September 14-October 6 global showpiece that will be contested in three cities: Andijan, Bukhara and Tashkent.

More Stories

Al Rayyan appoint Swedish-Iranian coach Poya Asbaghi

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 7, 2024

FFIRI interested in friendly with Russia [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 7, 2024

Taremi bids Porto farewell ahead of Inter Milan move: “I leave with a heavy heart”

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 7, 2024