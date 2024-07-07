Iran Futsal to play friendlies against Croatia and Kazakhstan
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s national futsal team will play friendly matches with Croatia and Kazakhstan.
Team Melli will face Croatia in Tehran’s Dastgerdi Stadium on August 24 and 26.
Iran will then travel to Kazakhstan to play the team on August 30 and September 1.
The friendly matches will be held as part of preparation for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024.
Iran has been drawn in Group F along with Venezuela, Guatemala and France.
The 24 teams were divided into six groups for the September 14-October 6 global showpiece that will be contested in three cities: Andijan, Bukhara and Tashkent.