Taremi bids Porto farewell ahead of Inter Milan move: “I leave with a heavy heart”

Sempreinter.com – PORTO, Mehdi Taremi greeted Porto fans with an emotional farewell letter as he prepares to finalize his transfer to Inter Milan.

The Iranian spent has already reached an agreement to join the Nerazzurri as a free agent several months ago.

The Italian champions tried to acquire his services last summer but to no avail, as they couldn’t meet Porto’s asking price.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese club could do little to stop the 31-year-old from joining this time around.

Taremi saw out his contract with the Iberians, so he’s now free to sign for the Beneamata on a Bosman deal.

Nevertheless, the striker remains fond and appreciative of his time with the Portuguese giants. This is evidenced by his emotional farewell letter.

“As my final season with Porto comes to an end, I would like to thank my coaches, teammates and the entire staff for their tireless work,” posted Taremi on his Instagram account.

“As for the fans, you are truly special. I’m very grateful to have had the opportunity to wear this shirt and play for this great club.

“We spent four fantastic seasons together and it was undoubtedly the best moment of my career.

“We won and lost together. I will never forget the happy memories of winning the Primeira Liga championship and the Portuguese Cup. We did it together as one club.

“I feel fortunate to have been able to play in a stadium like the Estádio do Dragão. Your constant and unconditional support, the passion and the unforgettable atmosphere you created at every match will stay with me forever.

“Dragao will always be my home. Thank you for giving me a sense of belonging. You will always have a special place in my heart.

“I leave this club with a heavy and nostalgic heart, but also with a feeling of accomplishment for having given my all in these four years spent together.

“I will take with me many special memories and fantastic moments on and off the pitch.

“It has been a great pleasure to be part of the Porto family and I wish all the members of the club good luck for the future. I will continue to be a Porto fan forever.”

The Iran international will join Inter’s attacking department which includes Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram and Marko Arnautovic.