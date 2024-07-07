FFIRI interested in friendly with Russia [Report]

Matchtv.ru – MOSCOW, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev told Match TV that the Iranian and DPRK football teams wanted to hold friendly matches with the Russian national team.

In February 2022, FIFA and UEFA suspended the Russian national team from participating in tournaments under their auspices.

— Is the issue of holding friendly matches with the Russian national team raised at meetings with ministers of other countries?

– Of course. From the latest: Iran and the DPRK wanted to play with us. Everyone wants to meet Russia, we are open to true sports cooperation and friendship, we invite everyone. Russia has never conducted any political or national discrimination, and this will not happen in the future. Not at the level of state institutions, not at the level of sports federations, not at the level of non-profit organizations. This is not our method, as the classic said, – Degtyarev told Match TV.