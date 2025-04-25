Hosseinnejad scores for Dynamo Mx against Krasnodar [VIDEO]

iZ,ru – MAKHACHKALA, Krasnodar FC beat Dynamo Makhachkala in the match of the 26th round of the Russian Premier League at the Anzhi Arena stadium in Kaspiysk, ending with a score of 3:2.

Krasnodar’s goals were scored by forwards Kobnan David (6th minute), Joao Batchi (45th) and midfielder Eduard Spertsyan (65th). Midfielders Mohammad Hosseinnejad (25th) and Kirill Zinovich (86th) scored for the visitors.

Following the results of the match, Krasnodar retained the lead in the championship, while Dynamo remained in the middle of the table. In the next round, Krasnodar will play against Rubin Kazan at their home stadium on May 3, while Dynamo will host a match against Akron Togliatti a day earlier on May 2.