April 25, 2025

Tractor earn late dramatic win over Foolad [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 25, 2025
Tehran Times – AHVAZ, Tractor football team earned a late dramatic 2-1 win over Foolad in 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

Domagoj Drožđek gave the visiting team a lead in the 46th minute in Ahvaz.

The situation went from bad to worse for Foolad in the 81st minute after Moussa Coulibaly was shown a straight red card.

Foolad equalized the match in the added time from penalty spot through substitute Abolfazl Attarzadeh but three minutes later Mehdi Hashemnejhad scored the winner.

With three weeks remaining, Tractor sit top with 61 points, five points above Sepahan.

