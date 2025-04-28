Iran Beach Soccer Team arrives in Seychelles

Tasnim – VICTORIA, The Iran delegation arrived in Seychelles Sunday morning to participate at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025.

Team Melli is drawn in Group B along with Mauritania, two-time FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup champion Portugal, and Paraguay.

Host nation Seychelles will take on Belarus, Guatemala and Japan in Group A. Group C sees Spain, Senegal, Chile and Tahiti take to the sand, as Group D will see a rematch of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024 final, as Brazil and Italy will feature in the group alongside El Salvador and Oman.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 kicks off on May 1, with the final taking place on May 11.

Ali Naderi’s Iran will take on Mauritania in its opening match. The Persians will also meet Paraguay and Portugal on May 3 and 5, respectively.



