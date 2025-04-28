Hazfi Cup QF: Esteghlal beats Paykan, Sepahan lose to Malavan [VIDEO]

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal and Malavan advanced to Iran’s 2024-25 Hazfi Cup semifinals on Saturday.

Esteghlal defeated first tier Paykan 1-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium. Ramin Rezaeian found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the 74th minute.

Defending champion Sepahan lost to Malavan 4-2 on penalties after the match ended in a goalless draw.

Later in the day, Sanat Naft defeated Shahrdari Noshahr 1-0 in Abadan and advanced to the semifinals.

Gol Gohar had previously advanced to the semifinals by defeating Nassaji 3-1 in Ghaemshahr on Friday.

Esteghlal and Persepolis are the most successful clubs with seven titles each in the Hazfi Cup.