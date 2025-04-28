May 1, 2025

Azmoun and Ezatolahi both score for Shabab Al Ahli against Al Wahda [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 28, 2025
Tasnim – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli’s Iranian players Saeid Ezatolahi and Sardar Azmoun scored against Al Wahda in the UAE Pro League Sunday night.

Al Wahda FC and visiting Shabab Al Ahli shared the points in a 2–2 thriller, the rescheduled Matchweek 16 clash of the Pro League.

Kevin Agudelo and Sasa Ivkovic scored for the host in 11th and 40th minutes, respectively.

Ezatolahi pulled a goal back just before the break and Azmoun leveled the score in the 50th minute.

