Iran must develop infrastructure: Engin Fırat

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Turkish-German football coach Engin Fırat emphasizes that Iran needs to focus on developing its infrastructure, similar to what Saudi Arabia has begun to do.

Fırat has extensive experience in Iranian football at both the national and club levels, having worked with teams like Saipa and Sepahan. He also served as an assistant to Ali Daei on Team Melli during the 2007/08.

Tehran Times: You have an excellent understanding of Asian football. How would you describe the main differences between the Saudi Pro League and the Iranian Pro League?

Engin Fırat: The differences are clear. Saudi Arabia operates with substantial resources and international ambitions, while Iran builds its football on a foundation of tradition, strong local passion, and homegrown talent.

Financially, how far apart are the two leagues?

There’s a significant gap. Saudi clubs can invest in world-class players and coaches, benefiting from strong sponsorships and excellent facilities. In contrast, Iranian clubs generally operate on much smaller budgets and focus more on developing local players than on signing big-name foreigners.

How about stadiums and training facilities?

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in modern, comfortable stadiums equipped with the latest technology. While the atmosphere in Iranian stadiums is fantastic, many facilities are older and in need of renovation. Training environments in Saudi Arabia are currently much more professional.

From a tactical point of view, what’s the main difference?

In Saudi Arabia, the playing style is more open and attacking, especially with the influence of high-level international players and coaches. Iranian teams, on the other hand, are extremely well organized, physically strong, and very tactical. They are often harder to break down.

What about young player development?

Iran naturally produces excellent local talents—players with good technique, mentality, and a strong will to succeed. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in youth academies and infrastructure to develop their next generation. Right now, Iran still has the edge in producing natural talent.

Which league has a bigger international profile?

At the moment, that’s Saudi Arabia. I believe Saudi clubs can serve as role models for West Asian teams. The arrival of global stars and international marketing has increased their league’s visibility worldwide. Iranian clubs have a strong reputation in Asia, but Saudi Arabia is making a larger impact on the global stage.

Finally, if you had to summarize the situation in one sentence?

Saudi Arabia is building one of the most ambitious football projects in the world, while Iran continues to cultivate passionate football with a strong local identity.