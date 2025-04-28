Karimi assists in win over Caykur Rizespor [VIDEO]

Hurriyet.com.tr – KAYSERI, In the 33rd week of the Super League, Kayserispor defeated Çaykur Rizespor.

The only goal was scored by Kayserispor, defeating the opponent 1-0. Bourabia received the ball from a Karimi cross, and the scored the lone goal of the match in the 43rd minute.

With this victory, Kayserispor increased its score to 40, and reached the 12th place. Rizespor finished 14th with 37 points.

In the 34th week of the Super League, Kayserispor will be the guest of Alanyaspor. Çaykur Rizespor will host Gaziantep FC in the field.