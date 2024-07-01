Peresepolis and LaLiga 2 clubs interested in Amir Abedzadeh [Report]

RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Mandatory Credit: Photo by Álex Cámara/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13814432x) Amir Abedzadeh, of Ponferradina, during the La Liga Smartbank match between Granada CF and SD Ponferradina at Nuevo Los Carmenes Stadium on 12 March, 2023 in Granada, Spain. Granada CF v SD Ponferradina - La Liga Smartbank, Spain - 12 Mar 2023

Tasnim – MADRID, Spain’s national daily tabloid sport newspaper has reported that three Segunda Division teams have shown interest in signing Iranian goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh.

Abedzadeh has previously played for the Spanish club Ponferradina from 2021 to 2023.

Marca has reported that Eldense, Mirandes and Albacete are interested in signing the custodian.

The 31-year-old goalie has most recently played for Portuguese club Maritimo.

Abedzadeh has also been linked with a move to Iranian giants Persepolis.

Amir is the son of Iranian legendary goalkeeper Ahmad Reza Abedzadeh.