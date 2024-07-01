Peresepolis and LaLiga 2 clubs interested in Amir Abedzadeh [Report]
Tasnim – MADRID, Spain’s national daily tabloid sport newspaper has reported that three Segunda Division teams have shown interest in signing Iranian goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh.
Abedzadeh has previously played for the Spanish club Ponferradina from 2021 to 2023.
Marca has reported that Eldense, Mirandes and Albacete are interested in signing the custodian.
The 31-year-old goalie has most recently played for Portuguese club Maritimo.
Abedzadeh has also been linked with a move to Iranian giants Persepolis.
Amir is the son of Iranian legendary goalkeeper Ahmad Reza Abedzadeh.