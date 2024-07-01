Alireza Emamifar named Manningham United Blues assistant coach

Tasnim – TEMPLESTOWE, Former Iran and Persepolis midfielder Alireza Emamifar has been appointed as assistant coach of Manningham United Blues.

The 50-year-old coach will be assisting George Karkaletsis and Linn Chan for the remainder of the season.

He had worked in Persepolis, Iran U-23 football team, and Naft Tehran.

Emamifar has played and coached professionally in Iran, most notably as a player with Persepolis in Tehran and a member of the Iranian National team.

Manningham United Blues Football Club is an Australian soccer club from Templestowe, a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria. The club was formed in 1999 by local residents and was known as Manningham Juniors Soccer Club.