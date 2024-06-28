Besiktas interested in Alireza Jahanbakhsh [Report]

Onefootball.com – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord will say goodbye to Alireza Jahanbakhsh on a free transfer after three seasons.

The thirty-year-old attacker was previously in discussions with the Rotterdam club management about a possible longer stay and according to Sabah he has now appeared on the radar at Besiktas. Jahanbakhsh’s management recently announced that no agreement had been reached with Feyenoord on a new contract.

Jahanbakhsh has played his last matches for Feyenoord. The Iranian international had an expiring contract and said he was in discussions last month about a longer stay in De Kuip. “Feyenoord is in discussions with my agent,” said the attacker. “I would like to stay in Europe, because I see myself playing at the highest level in terms of mentality and physically.”

“I would like to stay in Europe, because I see myself playing football at the highest level in terms of mentality and physically.” – Alireza Jahanbakhsh

According to the latest reports from Turkey, Jahanbakhsh’s wish can now be fulfilled by the interest of Besiktas. The experienced winger can expect an offer in the short term from the Turkish top club, where Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be at the helm next season.

Jahanbakhsh arrived at Feyenoord at the same time as Arne Slot and is now leaving at the same time as the coach, who has been appointed at Liverpool . In his first two years, Jahanbakhsh was considered a key player, but last season he had to settle for a reserve role. He played a total of 23 matches and was good for 1 goal and 2 assists.

In addition to Jahanbakhsh, Besiktas were also linked with the sensational arrival of Yankuba Minteh , who spent last season on loan at Feyenoord. He returns to Newcastle United , who are prepared to sell him for thirty million euros. Although it is not clear, Besiktas seems to be eyeing the temporary arrival of Minteh.