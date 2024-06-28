June 28, 2024

CAFA U20 Championship 2024: Iran to play Turkmenistan in opener

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 28, 2024
Tehran Times – BISHKEK, Iran will kick off the 2024 CAFA U20 Championship with a match against Turkmenistan on July 7.

The Persians will then meet Uzbekistan two days later in Group B.

Group A consists of Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The 2024 CAFA U20 Championship is the upcoming 2nd edition of the Championship, the international youth football championship organized by Central Asian Football Association for the men’s under-20 national teams of Central Asia.

Kyrgyzstan will host the tournament from July 5 to 12.

A total of six teams will play in the tournament, with players born on or after 1 January 2004 eligible to participate. It will be the first CAFA tournament to implement video assistant referees (VAR).

Uzbekistan are the defending champions being crowned champions of the inaugural edition.

