FC Orenburg to sign Iranian forward Javad Aghaeipour [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 28, 2024
Football24.ru – ORENBURG, According to Russian sources, Iranian forward Javad Aghaeipour is close to signing with Russian Premier League side FC Orenburg.

Orenburg intends to strengthen their attack and the team could be replenished by a striker from the Iranian national team, Russian journalist Ivan Karpov reported on social networks.

In the coming days, it is reported that the 24-year-old forward Aghaeipour will fly to Turkey to join their training camp and sign the contract.

Last season, the striker played 30 matches for Esteghlal Khuzestan, scoring 9 goals and providing 3 assists.

FC Orenburg currently also has another iranian player on the roster, midfielder Mohammad Ghorbani.

