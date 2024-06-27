Taremi: ‘Two or three Italian clubs called me, I immediately accepted Inter’

Football-italia.net – PORTO, Mehdi Taremi opened up about his decision to join Inter on a free transfer, explained why he rejected interest from Saudi Arabia and confirmed his shirt number at his new club.

The 31-year-old Iranian forward will leave Porto on a free transfer at the end of this month and will join up with Simone Inzaghi’s side, where he’ll sign a two-year contract with an option for a third worth around €3m net per season plus add-ons.

The arrival of Taremi gives an important boost to the Inter frontline as they gear up for an incredibly busy 2024-25 season, which’ll see them compete on multiple fronts including Serie A, the Champions League and the revamped Club World Cup.

Speaking to Iranian journalist Hatam Shiralizadeh via Calciomercato.com, Taremi first explained why he decided to join Inter on a free transfer this summer.

“At Inter, whoever plays must prove to be of the highest level, in this team you must strive to be a top player. There are offers that don’t require much reflection and the Nerazzurri’s was one of them.

“I had a brief conversation with Inzaghi, and I immediately accepted because he has a good opinion of me. Playing for Inter is exciting.”

He opened up about his decision not to pen a new contract with Porto.

“I had only one meeting with them to talk about my contract extension, I made my requests and they told me no. This marked the end between me and Porto.

“I consider Portugal my second home, the feelings of the Porto fans had a great impact on my personal life, and I told them that I’ll remain a Porto fan for life.”

Taremi was asked about offers from Saudi Arabia, as well as others around Europe.

“I never took them into consideration, I was looking for growth opportunities, I wanted to join strong teams.

“Several clubs in Europe expressed interest, but no one sent official offers, only initial contact which didn’t go further because I immediately accepted Inter’s offer. Three or four clubs in England, two or three clubs in Italy and one of the best clubs in Spain contacted me.”

Finally, Taremi confirmed his shirt number and praised Inter legend Ronaldo.

“If the shirt number 99 is free, I’ll choose that. Ronaldo the phenomenon (best in history, ed.), he’s my idol.”