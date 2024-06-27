Morteza Pouraliganji extends deal with Persepolis

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defender Morteza Pouraliganji signed a new one-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2025.

The Iran and Persepolis defender almost missed the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in October.

He suffered the injury in a friendly match against Qatar in the 2023 Jordan International Tournament.

Persepolis has reportedly reached an agreement with Vahid Amiri to extend the midfielder’s contract as well.