Sardar Azmoun ruled out for 2-3 weeks

Romapress.net – ROME, Roma attacker Sardar Azmoun is set to miss some time due to injury.

The Iran international was at Trigoria earlier today to undergo further tests on his recently injured knee.

The tests revealed a muscle injury to his left flexor.

The estimated recovery time is of around 2-3 weeks which means Azmoun will miss the upcoming engagements in Serie A and the two Europa League matches with Milan, reports Sky Sport.

The player will undergo further tests in two weeks to reassess the situation.