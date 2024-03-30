March 30, 2024

Iran defeats New Zealand in HCMC futsal tournament [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 30, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
13 views

Tasnim – HO CHI MINH CITY, Iran’s men’s national futsal team defeated New Zealand 5-1 in the Vietnam 2024 International futsal tournament on Saturday.

Iran had lost to Morocco 5-4 in its first match.

The four-team tournament has brought Vietnam, Iran, Morocco and New Zealand together.

Team Melli will face Vietnam on Sunday.

Iran is warming up for the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Thailand, where it is drawn in Group D against Kuwait, Bahrain and Afghanistan.

More Stories

Sardar Azmoun ruled out for 2-3 weeks

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 30, 2024

Shahab Zahedi scores first goal for Avispa Fukuoka [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 30, 2024

Mohebi shines as Rostov win big over Dynamo in Moscow [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 30, 2024