Iran defeats New Zealand in HCMC futsal tournament [VIDEO]

Tasnim – HO CHI MINH CITY, Iran’s men’s national futsal team defeated New Zealand 5-1 in the Vietnam 2024 International futsal tournament on Saturday.

Iran had lost to Morocco 5-4 in its first match.

The four-team tournament has brought Vietnam, Iran, Morocco and New Zealand together.

Team Melli will face Vietnam on Sunday.

Iran is warming up for the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Thailand, where it is drawn in Group D against Kuwait, Bahrain and Afghanistan.