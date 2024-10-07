October 7, 2024

Alireza Jahanbakhsh linked with Genoa [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 7, 2024
Tasnim – GENOA, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, the captain of the Iranian national football team, has reportedly reached an agreement with Serie A side Genoa.

Jahanbakhsh has been without a club since parting ways with Eredivisie club Feyenoord.

The 31-year-old winger, who has recently been invited to the Iran national football team for two matches against Uzbekistan and Qatar, traveled to Genoa to negotiate with the Italian club’s officials.

Jahanbakhsh has previously played in Eredivisie sides NEC and AZ and English top-flight Brighton&Hove Albion.

