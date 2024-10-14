Iran to face Qatar in 2026 FIFA World Cup quest

TT – TEHRAN, Iran’s national football team will face off against Qatar in a crucial match on Tuesday as both sides continue their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match, originally scheduled to be held in Iran, will now take place at a neutral venue in Dubai due to a controversial decision by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The AFC’s decision to strip Iran off their home advantage has sparked widespread criticism and disappointment among the Iranian fans. The organization cited “prevailing security concerns” as the reason for the change.

Qatar, the host nation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will be looking to build on their recent success. Their victory over Iran in the Asian Cup semifinals ended a 14-year unbeaten streak for Team Melli.

*A neutral venue

The match will be played at a neutral venue in Dubai, which could potentially impact the atmosphere of the game. However, both teams will be focused on achieving a positive result and securing their place in the 2026 World Cup.

*Iran’s need for goals

One of the major concerns for Iran has been their lack of goalscoring opportunities. Despite having a number of talented attacking players, the team have struggled to find the net consistently. This will be a key area that coach Amir Ghalenoei will look to address in the match against Qatar.

Despite their relatively low goal-scoring output, Iran have demonstrated a formidable defensive record. Team Melli have maintained a clean sheet in all three of their qualifying matches thus far, highlighting their defensive prowess and resilience. As they face Qatar, Iran will be aiming to extend their streak of shutouts and solidify their position at the top of the group.

*Revenge mission

Iran will be eager to avenge their 3-2 defeat to Qatar in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. The loss was a significant setback for the team, and they will be looking to regain their pride and confidence with a victory.

With both teams desperate for a win, this match promises to be a thrilling encounter. As Iran looks to secure their place in the 2026 World Cup, they will need to overcome the challenge of a determined Qatar side.