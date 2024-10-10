Iran – Qatar match in Dubai: AFC

TT – TEHRAN, The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that the AFC Asian Qualifier- Road to 26 Group A match on October 15, 2024 between Iran and Qatar will be played at a neutral venue in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The decision to host the match in a neutral venue was taken after careful consideration of the prevailing security situation and in consultation with FIFA and the relevant stakeholders.

The match will kick off at 20:00 hour local time and details regarding the specific venue in the UAE will be updated on the fixtures section.