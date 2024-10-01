Tractor, Mohun Bagan match cancelled

TT – TEHRAN, The match between Iran’s Tractor and Indian side Mohun Bagan was canceled after the latter didn’t travel to Tabriz due to security concerns.

The match was scheduled for Wednesday in Group A match of 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two.

Mohun Bagan SG management has requested the Asian Football Confederation to “reschedule” the match.

A letter — signed by 35 Bagan players and in which their concerns of travelling to Iran have been expressed — has been attached with an e-mail.

Mohun Bagan’s refusal to play the ACL Two match, however, may invite sanctions from the AFC, which is yet to make any comment on the issue.