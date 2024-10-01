Iranians nominated for 2023 AFC Annual Awards

TT – TEHRAN, The highly anticipated and star-studded cast of nominees for the AFC Annual Awards Seoul 2023 was announced today, with just under a month left to the gala ceremony.

Asia’s finest, headlined by the coveted AFC Player of the Year and AFC Women’s Player of the Year accolades, will be crowned on October 29 when the 28th edition of the AFC Annual Awards take place at the stunning Grand Peace Palace of the Kyung Hee University.

A world-class cast is in the running for the prestigious Player of the Year awards – Yazan Al Naimat, Seol Young-woo and Akram Afif will vie for the AFC Player of the Year, while Cortnee Vine, Kiko Seike and Kim Hye-ri are up for the AFC Women’s Player of the Year.

Iran football has three nominees in the list. The football federation has been nominated for AFC Member Association of the Year (Platinum). Japan Football Association and Korea Football Association are among the nominees.

Mehdi Taremi will vie with Mousa Al Tamari (Montpellier HSC and Jordan) and Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur and Korea) for AFC Asian International Player of the Year.

Saeid Ahmad Abbasi as well as Tajikistan’s Fayzali Sardorov and Dilshod Rakhmatov of Uzbekistan will compete for AFC Futsal Player of the Year accolade.