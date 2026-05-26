Shahab Zahedi leaves Avispa Fukuoka

Nishinippon.co.jp – FUKUOKA, J1 Avispa Fukuoka announced on the 26th that former Iranian international FW Shahab Zahedi (30) has left the club.

Zahedi joined the Japanese J-League side midway through 2024. In his first year, he scored nine goals in 31 games, but last season he had no league goals. In this season’s Meiji Yasuda J100 Centennial League, he has scored one goal in seven games. He did not participate in the final match against G Osaka on March 21st.

Zahedi said through the club:

“The last two and a half years in Avispa have meant more than just football to me. A lot of my life and my heart was built here.

From the first day I came to Fukuoka, it really felt like home. I was able to truly enjoy life in this beautiful city, wonderful people, the rich culture of Japan, and all the unforgettable experiences I have gained here, all those moments. It’s really hard to say goodbye today, but I know this is life and part of football.

I am proud to be a part of the history of this club and to have been able to wear the Avispa uniform. Wherever I am, I will always follow the team’s progress and I sincerely hope for the future of the club’s success.

And finally, I would like to thank all the supporters. I am grateful from the bottom of my heart.”