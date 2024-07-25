Taremi draws Klose and Dzeko comparisons after first Inter goals

Football-italia.net – MILAN, Mehdi Taremi has drawn comparisons to former Serie A strikers Miroslav Klose and Edin Dzeko by members of the Italian press after scoring three goals in his first two appearances for the club during their pre-season preparations.

La Gazzetta dello Sport suggested that Taremi possesses similar characteristics to both Klose and Dzeko, both of whom were coached by Simone Inzaghi; the former at Lazio and the latter in San Siro.

They also suggest that Taremi arrives in Serie A at a similar time to when Klose and Dzeko did.

Klose was 33 at the time of his arrival, and went on to net an important 55 goals for Lazio in Serie A. Dzeko was slightly younger when he originally signed for Roma on loan, 29 to be precise, but went on to net 107 goals in Serie A with the Giallorossi and Nerazzurri.

The Pink Paper also confirms that Taremi is set to lead the line for Inter in their next few friendlies as well, while Ibzaghi waits for his other senior strikers to return from international duty.

Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram and Marko Arnautovic were all in Copa America and Euro 2024 duty for Argentina, France and Austria respectively.