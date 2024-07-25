Shahriyar Moghanlou joins ADNOC Pro League side Ittihad Kalba

Tasnim – KALBA, Iran and Sepahan’s international forward Shahriyar Moghanlou joined Emirati football club Ittihad Kalba.

Ittihad Kalba had plans to sign the 29-year-old striker in the January transfer window, but failed to hire the player.

Moghanlou played 82 matches for Sepahan and scored 37 goals for the Iranian club.

He helped Sepahan win Iran’s 2023-24 Hazfi Cup in late June.

Iranian international winger Mahdi Ghaedi also plays in Ittihad Kalba.