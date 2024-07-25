July 25, 2024

PGPL: Mehdi Rahmati takes charge of Havadar

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 25, 2024
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Mehdi Rahmati will take charge of Havadar football club in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

Havadar parted ways with former Osasuna midfielder Masoud Shojaei and reached an agreement with the former Iran and Esteghlal football team goalkeeper.

Havadar came 13th in the 16-team table last season.

Rahmati has previously worked as head coach of Padideh, Aluminum Arak and Nassaji Mazandaran.

Rahmati played for Iran national football team from 2004 to 2014. He also played for Esteghlal in two stints.

