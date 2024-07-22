July 22, 2024

Inter 2 – 1 Pergolettese: Taremi and Salcedo with the Nerazzurri’s goals [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 22, 2024
Inter.it – MILAN, Simone Inzaghi’s side emerge victorious in their second pre-season friendly at the BPER Training Centre.

In their second pre-season outing, Inter recorded their second victory: the Nerazzurri controlled the game, created several chances and took a two-goal lead thanks to Taremi and Salcedo’s finishes in each half.

Capoferri then pulled one back for Pergolettese in second-half stoppage time, meaning it finished 2-1.

