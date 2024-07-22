Jahanbakhsh to continue training with Feyenoord as departure confirmed

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 5: Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Feyenoord, Edson Alvarez of Ajax during the TOTO KNVB Cup - Semi-Final match between Feyenoord and Ajax at Stadion Feyenoord on April 5, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands (Photo by Broer van den Boom/Orange Pictures)

Waterwegsport.nl – ROTTERDAM, According to general manager Dennis te Kloese, Alireza Jahanbakhsh is no longer in Feyenoord’s plans.

The winger is training with the Rotterdam team to keep his condition up to par, but there are no negotiations about a new contract.

“No, we agreed a while ago with both Ali and his management that we would not exercise his option,” Te Kloese told RTV Rijnmond . ‘ I think he is a fantastic boy and a fantastic personality. Personally, I would love it if he stayed at Feyenoord, but Jahanbakhsh will not stay at Feyenoord.”

“We are making further selections with Feyenoord. We have to give the opportunity to young boys and boys who have developed behind him in recent years, that is what we have chosen. Because of his track record and the special relationship we have with him, he is always welcome. He has asked to stay fit with us for the time being and to hand over his options. Ali is more than welcome.”