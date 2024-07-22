Sevilla eyes Sardar Azmoun as top target to replace En-Nesyri [Report]

Businessupturn.com – SEVILLA, Sevilla have set their sights on Sardar Azmoun as their primary target to replace En-Nesyri.

Negotiations are reportedly ongoing but nothing has been finalized yet. Talks have been in progress since May, with Azmoun at the top of the list.

The Iranian striker has recently faced challenges at Bayer Leverkusen. After returning from his loan at Roma, Azmoun missed a training session and justified his absence only after the session ended. This led to his exclusion from the squad by Xabi Alonso. As a result, Azmoun will be training individually in the coming days.

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes commented on the situation, saying, “We need to clarify what happened. It’s not enough to do performance analysis, you also need to train. Yesterday it was there, today it wasn’t. We’ll see in the next few days.”