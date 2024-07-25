Sardar Azmoun to join Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai [Report]

Kicker.de – DUBAI, Sardar Azmoun is about to move from Bayer 04 Leverkusen to the United Arab Emirates. The club is called Shabab Al-Ahli, and is coached by Paulo Sousa.

Sardar Azmoun ‘s time at Bayer 04 Leverkusen is coming to an end. The Iranian international striker is flying to Dubai today, where he will undergo a medical check at Shabab Al-Ahli in the next few days. A basic agreement has been reached, only the final details need to be clarified.

The 29-year-old joined the Werkself from Zenit St. Petersburg two and a half years ago, but was never really happy in Leverkusen, partly due to health reasons. Last season, Azmoun was loaned to Roma, where he got back into good physical shape. But because the Romans failed to qualify for the Champions League, they decided against signing Azmoun permanently.

Up to seven million euros transfer fee

Now the decision has been made for the club from the United Arab Emirates, which will be coached by former Dortmund player Paulo Sousa (53) from this season. Bayer will receive between six and seven million euros including bonuses for Azmoun, who was available for 2.5 million euros at the time and still has a contract in Leverkusen until 2027.

Sevilla FC, who had been interested in the attacker since the beginning of the year and had him in mind as a successor to Youssef En-Nesyri, continued to insist on a loan with an option to buy. This was one of the reasons why Azmoun ultimately decided to accept the offer from Dubai.

This marks the end of Azmoun’s Bayer Leverkusen chapter after 32 Bundesliga, two Champions League and nine Europa League matches. It was an unpleasant finale after the Iranian was absent from the start of training without excuse and has only worked individually since then.