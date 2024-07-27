July 27, 2024

Iranian club Esteghlal negotiates with Amiens for Gaël Kakuta [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 27, 2024
Lequipe.fr – TEHRAN, 33-year-old Gaël Kakuta, could leave Amiens and France this summer for Iran. The local club Estghlal is negotiating to secure his services.

Despite a contract that runs until 2026, Gaël Kakuta should no longer play for Amiens. That’s the trend anyway. The 33-year-old Congolese international was approached by the Esteghlal club, playing in the Iranian Championship.

The Asian vice-champion, where former Bordeaux player Cheick Diabaté has already played (2019-2021), is reportedly offering a two-year contract to the Amiens striker. Gaël Kakuta played 22 matches for Amiens last season in Ligue 2 (6 goals and 2 assists).

