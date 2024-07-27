Another Taremi brace: Las Palmas defeated in friendly [VIDEO]

Inter.it – CESENA, Great performance by the Nerazzurri, who win and entertain the many fans who came to Cesena.

It was hot in Cesena as the day came to a close and the sun set behind the Orogel Stadium-Dino Manuzzi. Yet, the atmosphere was vibrant, and there was a strong desire for entertainment: there was a strong desire for Inter. Many fans had travelled to the Romagna city to see the Italian champions back in action. All to see their heroes once again, though they now wore a new kit. Something had changed though. For the first time, the Nerazzurri were wearing the new Home kit for the 2024/25 season, featuring the Tricolore and the Second Star on their chest. On the field, however, Inter stuck to the same formation. In Inzaghi’s 3-5-2, the new signings Martinez, Zielinski, and Taremi were present, with Taremi set to be a key player in the match. High pressing, intensity, and a desire to quicken the play, all despite it still being late July.

Inter pressed and took the lead in on 11′. Bisseck won the ball with a great interception on his own half, drove forward, and passed to Taremi, who was fouled by Herzog in the box. The Iranian converted the penalty with ease to make it 1-0 for Inter.

On 38′. Mkhitaryan broke into the box, passed to Fontanarosa, who returned the ball with a back-heel. The Armenian delivered an intelligent pass to the center of the area, where Taremi was waiting. Mehdi scored his second goal with his right foot, making it 2-0. Las Palmas was overwhelmed by Inter’s fluid play, and the Spaniards struggled to get out of their half.

The match was sealed by Dimarco’s gem. The winger made a run through the centre of the pitch, spotted Cillessen off his line, and beat him with a delicate left-footed lob from long distance. A beautiful goal, a shooting star that arrived with the final descent of darkness over the Orogel Stadium. The curtain fell, ending with a fine Inter performance that won 3-0 and delighted the many fans who had come to Cesena.