Iranian midfielder Javad Hosseinnejad to choose Crvena Zvezda over Al Sadd [Report]

Crvena Zvezda is on the verge of signing Javad Hosseinnejad, a promising Iranian midfielder, preferring Belgrade to Qatar.

Crvena Zvezda, also known as Red Star Belgrade, is actively working on several deals in the current transfer window, and one of their pursuits has led them to the Middle East, where they have found a player for the future.

While the primary focus is on securing key targets such as a striker and a winger, the Serbian champions are also close to completing the signing of Javad Hosseinnejad, a promising midfielder from Iran.

According to reports from Iran, Crvena Zvezda has made an offer to Sepahan for the talented 2003-born player, which the Iranian club has accepted. The transfer is expected to be finalized in the coming days.

Middle Eastern media also note that Crvena Zvezda is not the only club interested in the occasional Iranian international, with Al Sadd, the Qatari champions, being a primary competitor. Known for their financial prowess, Al Sadd has historically attracted notable names, particularly from South America. However, Hosseinnejad has opted for a move to Europe and the iconic red and white jersey of Crvena Zvezda.

Given the strong competition he will face at Crvena Zvezda, it is likely that Hosseinnejad will be loaned out upon his arrival in Belgrade to gain valuable playing time and adapt to Serbian football more quickly.

The offensive midfielder made his debut for Sepahan’s first team last year and has since played 28 matches, scoring two goals and providing four assists. His club performances did not go unnoticed, earning him his first minutes with the Iranian national team last autumn.