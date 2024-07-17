Amir Abedzadeh joins La Liga 2 side CD Castellón

ondacero.es – CASTELLON DE LA PLANA, Iranian goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh has become Castellón’s fifth signing after arriving on a free transfer from Marítimo in the Portuguese Second Division.

Abedzadeh, who has signed for one season with the black and white, was trained in the youth teams of Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford. It was in Portuguese football where he began to stand out with Marítimo, with whom he played 84 games in the Liga NOS, the country’s top division.

The Persian goalkeeper also has experience in the Second Division, where he became the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for SD Ponferradina, standing out as an important player in the second division of Spanish football. Last summer he returned to Marítimo in the Second League of Portugal, where he has played 20 matches this season.

Amir Abedzadeh has been called up to the Iran national team on several occasions, including the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The new black-and-white player has played 11 matches for his national team.

He will now have the challenge of fighting for a starting spot with the current number one, Gonzalo Crettaz, and Brian Schwake.