Azmoun trains individually in Leverkusen after Roma loan [Report]

Aussiedlerbote.de – LEVERKUSEN, Sardar Azmoun seemingly has no future at Bayer Leverkusen anymore. He didn’t show up for training first, now he should not train with the team again.

Bayer Leverkusen’s unstable forward Sardar Azmoun will no longer participate in the team training activities. After missing the first public training session of the German football champion on Monday and reporting late, Azmoun will now follow an individual training program.

Azmoun missed the training and apologized late

“He didn’t feel well. He reported it a little too late. Therefore, he will now follow an individual program,” a spokesperson told dpa on inquiry.

The 29-year-old was on loan to AS Roma in the previous season and is now looking for a new club. He attended the performance diagnosis at Leverkusen on Sunday, but was absent on Monday.

In Leverkusen, he still has a contract until 2027, but no future. Sevilla FC is reportedly interested in his acquisition.

