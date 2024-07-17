Taremi bags impressive brace in first Inter pre-season test [VIDEO]

Football-italia.net – MILAN, Mehdi Taremi made a sensational start to his Inter career, scoring twice in a 3-2 victory over Lugano for their first pre-season friendly.

The Champions of Italy took to the field without many of their top players, who were involved in EURO 2024 or the Copa America.

Taremi could not wait to get started with his new club and was in the starting XI alongside Joaquin Correa against Swiss team Lugano.

It was played behind closed doors at the newly renamed BPER Training Centre of Appiano Gentile, now that previous owners Suning have been scrubbed from all the signs.

Iran international Taremi turns 32 tomorrow and gave Correa a gift of an assist before scoring the next two himself, with a penalty and a delightful chip finish.

Lugano had taken a 2-1 lead before half-time with two goals from Kacper Przbylko.

Former Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez also made his debut for Inter.

Inter 3-2 Lugano

Correa 5 (I), Przbylko pen 19, 25 (L), Taremi pen 53, 60 (I)

Inter: Martinez (Di Gennaro 61); Bisseck (Quieto 61, Re Cecconi 75), Stante (Motta 54), Fontanarosa (Alexiou 61); Kamate (Aidoo 54), Agoumé (Bovo 72), Mkhitaryan (Zarate 64), Berenbruch (Topalovic 61), Carlos Augusto (Cocchi 69); Taremi (Salcedo 64), Correa (Owusu 64)