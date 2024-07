(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Iran’s Sepahan football club completed the signing of Esteghlal right back Saleh Hardani.

Esteghlal reached an agreement with Sepahan winger Ramin Rezaeian and Hardani opted to leave the team.

The 26-year-old defender has penned a two-year deal with Sepahan for an undisclosed fee.

Hardani had also been linked with a move to Persepolis.