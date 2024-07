(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Iranian football team Tractor completed the signing of Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Beiranvand canceled his contract with Persepolis shortly after winning the title with the team in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL).

Persepolis midfielder Mehdi Torabi and right winger Danial Esmaeilifar had previously joined Tractor.

Persepolis has described Beiranvand’s deal with Tractor as illegal.