Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Persepolis football team completed the signing of Farshad Ahmadzadeh.

The 31-year-old midfielder has penned a one-year deal with the Reds.

Ahmadzadeh was a member of Persepolis from 2012 to 2018 and then joined Poland’s Śląsk Wrocław.

He returned to Persepolis a year later on a three-year contract but left the team after one year.

Ahmadzadeh has joined Persepolis for the third stint.