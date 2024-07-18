Inter Milan delighted by physical condition of Iran’s Taremi

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Inter Milan new signing Mehdi Taremi has already impressed everyone at the club after arriving in great physical shape.

The Iranian had already agreed to join the Italian champions several months ago.

Following the expiration of his Porto contract, he was free to sign for the Nerazzurri. The club announced the transfer on Saturday.

But after a few training sessions at Appiano Gentile, the striker was already leading the charge for the Beneamata in their first friendly of the season.

The Italian champions hosted Lugano on their training ground. The Swiss side were obviously in a better physical condition as their official season starts this weekend.

On the other hand, Inter are still in the first stages of their pre-season preparations. Moreover, they’re still missing the majority of their stars who were taking part in EURO 2024 and Copa America.

Nevertheless, the Nerazzurri still prevailed in their first test of the season, mostly thanks to Taremi.

The birthday boy provided the assist for Joaquin Correa’s opener. And when Lugano took the lead, the Iranian turned the result upside-down with a second-half brace.

Aside from the final score, Inter were delighted by Taremi’s conditioning, explains Tuttosport via FcInterNews.

The 32-year-old presented himself in great physical shape. He also pulled off some acrobatic plays while showcasing himself as a proficient finisher.

The Iran international will likely serve as a backup to Marcus Thuram and club captain Lautaro Martinez.

However, he’s looking to take advantage of his early arrival to endear himself to his new manager Simone Inzaghi. Hence, he’ll be hoping to produce other encouraging displays throughout the pre-season.

Taremi signed a three-year contract, binding him to Inter Milan until June 2027.