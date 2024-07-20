Jahanbakhsh and Feyenoord in talks about new agreement [Report]

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeroen Putmans/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12791916d) Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Feyenoord celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the Dutch Eredivisie soccer match between Feyenoord and Sparta in Rotterdam, Netherlands, 06 February 2022. Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Sparta Rotterdam, Netherlands - 06 Feb 2022

Fr-fans.nl – ROTTERDAM, Alireze Jahanbakhsh seems to be in talks with Feyenoord about a new stay at the Rotterdam club, 1908.nl reports via their site.

The Iranian expired his contract this summer and the Rotterdam club reported at an earlier stage that the contract would not be extended.

Jahanbakhsh is currently still without a club. 1908.nl reports that the Iranian international was in talks with trainer Brian Priske on Friday.

Jahanbakhsh was also present at the practice match of Feyenoord against Cercle Brugge at Varkenoord.