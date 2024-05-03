Zahedi leads Avispa Fukuoka to 9th place with miracle 70m winner [VIDEO]

Nikkansports.com – FUKUOKA, Avispa Fukuoka moved up to 9th place with their third win in five games. Forward Shahab Zahedi (28) scored the winning goal with a miracle goal from approximately 70 meters.

In the 22nd minute of the first half, he intercepted a pass in his own half with one touch, and the next moment quickly swung it with his left foot. He said, “I was watching the goalkeeper’s position”, and the ball went over the head of the opposing goalkeeper, who was too far forward, and was sucked into the upper left corner of the empty goal.

He is now in great shape with 6 shots in 8 races. He said, “It’s the third time in my soccer career that I’ve made such a long shot.It was a great shot.”

Manager Shigetoshi Hasebe (52) was also surprised, saying, “It was an unbelievable goal.” He led the team to victory with just one shot on that day, and the former Iranian representative said happily, “I’m happy that the score led to the win.”

However, Coach Hasebe should reflect on the fact that he was at the mercy of the opponent’s passing work, saying, “It was a one-sided game the entire time.” Still, there is great value in the points earned through strong defense and perseverance. “The defense became one of the key points until we scored,” the coach said. It was also a goal that he drew from his strong defense.