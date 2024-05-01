May 1, 2024

Afshin Ghotbi may join Team Mellli staff as assistant coach [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 1, 2024
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iranian-American football coach Afshin Ghotbi is reportedly poised to work as Iran national football team’s assistant.

Team Melli head coach Amir Ghalenoei had previously shown his interest in working with Ghotbi.

The media reports suggest that the 60-year-old coach has reached an agreement with Iran’s football federation.

Ghotbi currently leads Vancouver FC in the Canadian Premier League.

Iran assistant Hamid Motahari has been recently named as the coach of Tractor football team and Ghotbi will probably replace him in the national team.

