Roma will not activate buy option for Sardar Azmoun [Report]

Romapress.net – ROME, Roma seem to have decided on the future of Sardar Azmoun who is now unlikely to remain in the Italian capital.

After reflecting upon the situation related to Azmoun’s loan and the possibility of making his deal permanent, Roma are said to have decided against it.

According to Il Messaggero, the Giallorossi will not activate Azmoun’s buy option from Bayer Leverkusen.

Thus, in the coming weeks, the Iranian striker is expected to make his return to Germany where he will begin the process of looking for a new solution in the summer.

So far during his spell at Roma, Azmoun collected a total of 28 appearances, scoring 3 goals in Serie A.