Portuguese Cup Final: Taremi scores to help Porto beat Sporting in extra time [VIDEO]

Portugoal.net – LISBON, Porto are winners of the 2023/24 Portuguese Cup after beating Sporting in the final at Jamor this afternoon to lift the trophy for the third consecutive year.

The Lions drew first blood when Jeramiah St. Juste headed in a corner midway through the first half but five minutes later Porto were level when Evanilson took advantage of a bad mistake by Geny Catamo. Soon afterwards St. Juste was sent off for bringing down Wenderson Galeno as the last man.

Sporting held on for 60 minutes playing a man down to force extra time, but Evanilson was decisive again in extra time, drawing a careless foul and penalty by the nervy Sporting goalkeeper Diogo Pinto, which Mehdi Taremi converted, and there was no way back for Sporting.

Porto were without injured captain Pepe, while Rúben Amorim selected St. Juste in place of Ousmande Dioimande and 19-year-old goalkeeper Diogo Pinto continued to deputise in goal with first choices Antonio Adán and Franco Israel unfit in what were otherwise full-strength teams.